When 8 p.m. April 30, 8 p.m. May 1 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much $40-$45 (second show is sold out) • More info ticketweb.com

City Foundry STL has been doing well presenting local and national concert bookings, and this weekend brings two nights of music by the Floozies, an electronic duo. The band’s new album is “Dayglow Funk.” City Foundry STL’s concerts recently moved from indoors to outdoors. By Kevin C. Johnson