The Freddie G Sandwich from Freddie G's Chicken & Waffle
 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

The classic pairing of chicken and waffles makes for a winning dish at Freddie G's Chicken & Waffle, which opened last July in Hyde Park. Airy waffles sandwich crispy, juicy buttermilk-marinated fried chicken, pickles and the signature vital, tangy G sauce.

Where 1435 Salisbury Street • More info 314-354-6515; freddiegschickenandwaffles.com

Read: Four new fried-chicken sandwiches you will love

