The Freddie G Sandwich from Freddie G's Chicken & Waffle

The classic pairing of chicken and waffles makes for a winning dish at Freddie G's Chicken & Waffle, which opened last July in Hyde Park. Airy waffles sandwich crispy, juicy buttermilk-marinated fried chicken, pickles and the signature vital, tangy G sauce.
Where 1435 Salisbury Street • More info 314-354-6515; freddiegschickenandwaffles.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
