The fried chicken sandwich at Perennial on Lockwood

Crispy Chicken Thigh sandwich from Perennial on Lockwood in Webster Groves

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

The pandemic didn't slow the proliferation of great fried chicken sandwiches. The version at Perennial on Lockwood, the partnership between the Olive + Oak and Perennial Artesian Ale teams, is first among equals, thanks to its buttermilk-brined thigh meat and Sichuan-inspired zing.

Where Perennial on Lockwood, 216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-682-3823; facebook.com/perennialonlockwood

Read: Perennial on Lockwood lives up to its powerhouse partnership

