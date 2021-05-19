The fried chicken sandwich at Perennial on Lockwood

The pandemic didn't slow the proliferation of great fried chicken sandwiches. The version at Perennial on Lockwood, the partnership between the Olive + Oak and Perennial Artesian Ale teams, is first among equals, thanks to its buttermilk-brined thigh meat and Sichuan-inspired zing.
Where Perennial on Lockwood, 216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves • More info 314-682-3823; facebook.com/perennialonlockwood
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
