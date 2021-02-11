‘The Future Is Present: Art and Global Change’

When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays; through May 9 • Where Aronson Fine Arts Center, Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road • How much Free • More info 314-615-5278; laumeiersculpturepark.org
Salvaged electronic parts, videos and birdsongs are just some of the elements in the new exhibition at Laumeier Sculpture Park’s Aronson center, which is now open part time after almost of year of being closed. “The Future Is Present,” with works by artists from around the globe, evokes current environmental crises and their repercussions. The park’s curator, Dana Turkovic, said in a news release that the artwork “is not only reflecting our world back to us, but doing so through the lens of technology, taking charge of our environment and reminding us that our future is the present.” Family events and talks related to the exhibit are also scheduled. By Jane Henderson