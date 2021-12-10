 Skip to main content
'The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas'
'The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas'

The Gatlin Brothers

The Gatlin Brothers

When 8 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $29-$49 • More info ticketmaster.com

Veteran country band the Gatlin Brothers kicked off its "Country & Christmas" shows in — where else? — Branson, Missouri. "We started doing Christmas shows in about 1980," says Rudy Gatlin. "Our agent in New York said, 'Hey, do y'all do Christmas songs?' We said, 'Well, good Lord, yeah, we know Christmas songs.' He said, 'Well, I just booked us on some shows in December.' We used to stop in November." By Kevin C. Johnson

