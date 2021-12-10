‘The Gatlin Brothers Country & Christmas’

Veteran country band the Gatlin Brothers kicked off its “Country & Christmas” shows in — where else? — Branson, Missouri. “We started doing Christmas shows in about 1980,” says Rudy Gatlin. “Our agent in New York said, ‘Hey, do y’all do Christmas songs?’ We said, ‘Well, good Lord, yeah, we know Christmas songs.’ He said, ‘Well, I just booked us on some shows in December.’ We used to stop in November.” By Kevin C. Johnson