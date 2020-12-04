“The Girl With the Louding Voice” by Abi Daré

In a harrowing coming-of-age story, Adunni, a 14-year-old Nigerian girl, is sold off by her alcoholic father to become the third wife of a taxi driver. There and beyond she endures abuse and degradation, but her unwavering spirit, courage and ambition to get an education and become “somebody of value” will have you rooting for the young girl as she fights to escape her lot. Abi Dare’s debut novel, told in Adunni’s broken English dialect, shines a light on the abuse and lack of opportunities young girls suffer in the toxic patriarchal society of the African nation. (Dutton)