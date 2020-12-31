 Skip to main content
‘The Glowy Snowy Day’
'The Glowy Snowy Day'

When 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 2-3 • Where 470 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster University, Webster Groves • How much Free • More info repstl.org/events/detail/a-glowy-snowy-day

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis partners with Kansas City-based StoneLion Puppet Theatre for an outdoor adaptation of Ezra Jack Keats’ 1962 Caldecott Medal-winning children’s book “The Snowy Day.” On a parking lot behind Webster University’s Webster Hall, just a few hundred feet from the Rep’s usual performance space, a drive-thru experience will feature 14 scenes and 22 performers manipulating hand-crafted puppets — including a 14-foot-tall dancing snowman. Signs at the entrance will explain how to listen to the narration on your smartphone. “The Snowy Day,” which tells the story of a little boy exploring his neighborhood, broke the color barrier in mainstream children’s publishing. (The display had been scheduled to run Dec. 31-Jan. 2, but dates were adjusted due to weather conditions.) By Gabe Hartwig

