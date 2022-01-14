Winter Opera St. Louis presents one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most ebullient works. “The Gondoliers” is a bold and tuneful satire of class distinctions with control of the fictional country of Barataria hanging in the balance. The two titular gondoliers are recently married and, whoops, one of them — but who knows which one? — might be king. Further complications and delights ensue, making this comic opera a consistent crowd pleaser. By Daniel Durchholz