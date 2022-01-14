 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘The Gondoliers’
‘The Gondoliers’

When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 2 p.m. Jan. 16 • Where Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $35-$55 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org

Winter Opera St. Louis presents one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most ebullient works. “The Gondoliers” is a bold and tuneful satire of class distinctions with control of the fictional country of Barataria hanging in the balance. The two titular gondoliers are recently married and, whoops, one of them — but who knows which one? — might be king. Further complications and delights ensue, making this comic opera a consistent crowd pleaser. By Daniel Durchholz

