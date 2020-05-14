There’s no doubt Wes Anderson has an offbeat sense of humor. Combine that and the filmmaker’s quirky aesthetic, and you have an aural and visual delight. Perhaps my favorite of his films is “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” ostensibly a kids movie with its stop-motion animation, but one with big life lessons, a big heart and more than a few big laughs (or maybe more like chuckles; Anderson’s films aren’t really laughers). But his funniest film to date is “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” a 2015 Oscar nominee for best picture. Ralph Fiennes, not exactly known for comedy, is understatedly hilarious as the concierge in a pre-World War II European hotel. With a funicular chase through the mountains, hotel trysts, espionage and prison escapes, this film is a perfect package of adventure and sardonic humor. And while the visuals are stunning, it’s the dialogue that makes the movie memorable. The script is full of witty double entendres and musings on life: “You see, there are still faint glimmers of civilization left in this barbaric slaughterhouse that was once known as humanity. Indeed that’s what we provide in our own modest, humble, insignificant ... oh, (forget) it.” It’s definitely one of those movies that gets more amusing on a second viewing, which you can do on Amazon Prime. By Amy Bertrand
