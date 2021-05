When 8 p.m. May 28-29 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30 • More info ticketmaster.com

The Pageant’s “Endeavor for Normalcy” concert series continues this weekend with two shows by the Hard Promises: The Definitive Tom Petty Songbook. Tickets must be purchased in groups of two or four. The concerts are presented by KSHE 95. By Kevin C. Johnson