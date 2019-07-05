When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $26.50-$61.50 • More info ticketmaster.com
Indie-folk outfit the Head and the Heart will always have a special place in the hearts of St. Louis music fans. The band had been scheduled to perform last year at LouFest; when the festival was canceled at the last minute, the band took its show to Delmar Hall. The band brings its new tour to town in support of its new album, “Living Mirage.” The album includes “Missed Connection,” “I Found Out,” “Honeybee” and “People Need a Melody.” By Kevin C. Johnson