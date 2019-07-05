Subscribe for 99¢
The Head and the Heart at Delmar Hall

The Head and the Heart performs for a sold-out crowd at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. The band was originally scheduled to perform at LouFest in Forest Park before the festival was canceled on Wednesday. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $26.50-$61.50 • More info ticketmaster.com

Indie-folk outfit the Head and the Heart will always have a special place in the hearts of St. Louis music fans. The band had been scheduled to perform last year at LouFest; when the festival was canceled at the last minute, the band took its show to Delmar Hall. The band brings its new tour to town in support of its new album, “Living Mirage.” The album includes “Missed Connection,” “I Found Out,” “Honeybee” and “People Need a Melody.” By Kevin C. Johnson