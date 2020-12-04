“The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi

In her debut novel, Joshi paints a vibrant picture of the culture, traditions and nearly insurmountable challenges of working-class women in 1950s India. Lakshmi has escaped an abusive husband — a man her parents arranged for her to marry when she was 15. Thirteen years later, she is living in the city of Jaipur, India, and she has established herself as a highly requested henna artist to wealthy women. Her dream of an independent life is close to reality when a sister she didn’t know she had shows up, upending both of their lives. (HarperCollins)