The high cost of discrimination

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber said a police board member once warned him to “tone down your gayness” if he wanted a promotion. Shortly after Wildhaber filed complaints, he was reassigned far from his home and put on the midnight shift.
He filed a discrimination lawsuit that led to a five-day trial in St. Louis County Circuit Court in October. The jury needed less than three hours to award Wildhaber nearly $20 million in damages.
“We wanted to send a message,” the jury foreman told reporters. “If you discriminate, you are going to pay a big price.”
Wildhaber, an officer for 25 years, testified that he was passed over for promotion repeatedly because of an anti-gay culture within the department’s leadership. Two women testified having heard high-ranking officers make homophobic comments, including one reference to Wildhaber as “fruity.”
Chief Jon Belmar and other ranking officers testified that none of that was so, but the verdict rocked the department, its advisory police Board of Police Commissioners and county government. Disclosure that the board had declined Wildhaber’s pre-trial offer to settle for $850,000 and a promotion added to the tension.
Police board chairman Roland Corvington resigned, and County Executive Sam Page moved quickly to replace others on the five-seat commission.
“We will be making some serious changes in the police department,” Page said.
And on Dec. 12, Wildhaber was promoted to lieutenant and will command a new diversity and inclusion unit for the department.
Facing the likelihood of appeals, Wildhaber agreed to enter court-supervised mediation to achieve a settlement.