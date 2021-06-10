They may have families and careers in other walks of life, but some local musicians continue to release new recording projects. For them, the joy is in the playing. For Go! Magazine this week, Daniel Durchholz writes about three St. Louisans who say making music is its own reward, fame be damned.
Also in Go! Magazine, restaurant critic Ian Froeb reviews Dixon's BBQ, where the ribs are irresistible. And speaking of barbecue, organizers of Q in the Lou say the festival will return to Kiener Plaza in October.
And Midnight Company artistic director Joe Hanrahan loves the challenge of a one-man show. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with Hanrahan about "Here Lies Henry," in which he stars.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor