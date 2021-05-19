 Skip to main content
The Korean crab boil from Tiny Chef
The Korean crab boil from Tiny Chef

Tiny Chef seafood boil

The Korean crab boil from Tiny Chef, Melanie Meyer's restaurant inside the Silver Ballroom.

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

OK. Melanie Meyer's Tiny Chef isn't a new restaurant, per se, but the walk-up window inside the Silver Ballroom did become a solo operation last year. (The restaurant was previously Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef.)

At any rate, I can't think of a better takeout meal I've eaten over the past 14 months than Meyer's Korean crab boil, an occasional, advance-order-required special: snow crab in a silky, spicy gochugaru-garlic butter sauce with sautéed shrimp, roasted potatoes, sautéed bok choy, Korean cheesy corn and a boiled egg. 

Check Tiny Chef's Facebook page for availability.

Where 4701 Morganford Road (The Silver Ballroom) • More info 314-832-9223; facebook.com/TinyChefSTL

