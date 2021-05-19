The Korean crab boil from Tiny Chef

OK. Melanie Meyer's Tiny Chef isn't a new restaurant, per se, but the walk-up window inside the Silver Ballroom did become a solo operation last year. (The restaurant was previously Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef.)
At any rate, I can't think of a better takeout meal I've eaten over the past 14 months than Meyer's Korean crab boil, an occasional, advance-order-required special: snow crab in a silky, spicy gochugaru-garlic butter sauce with sautéed shrimp, roasted potatoes, sautéed bok choy, Korean cheesy corn and a boiled egg.
Check Tiny Chef's Facebook page for availability.
Where 4701 Morganford Road (The Silver Ballroom) • More info 314-832-9223; facebook.com/TinyChefSTL