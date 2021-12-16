Logan Ely doesn’t back down from a challenge. His debut restaurant — opened as Savage, now called Shift, still on indefinite pandemic hiatus — featured ambitious tasting menus of seasonal, local and sometimes overlooked ingredients. You left wowed by mold, not meat. Ely and Shift co-owner Brian Schuman announced their second project, the Lucky Accomplice, mere days after the initial pandemic shutdown in March 2020. (Here Shift general manager Sarah Cymber joins them as a partner.) The new restaurant honors Ely’s aesthetic in a more casual, a-la-carte setting, but it has also crafted its own personality. The Lucky Accomplice can dazzle you with a “carpaccio” of Turkish orange eggplant that evokes the fresh sweetness of salmon sashimi. It can also knock you on your rear with a gobsmackingly juicy slab of roasted pork collar.