516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • 314-822-8900; magichouse.org
Reservations • Required; walk-ups are first come, first served
Hours • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
Capacity • 25%
PPE • Masks required for visitors age 9 and older
On our way to the Magic House, my 10-year-old daughter and I wondered what our visit would be like. Isn’t the point of a children’s museum to touch and play and handle things? What activities would be accessible? A surprising amount, in fact. Most exhibits were open: Visitors could still send wooden balls and Lego cars down ramps, turn gears, create a paper bag puppet, serve pretend pizza and go “fishing” in a stream. It’s just a matter of whether you’re comfortable doing those things, even with museum employees cleaning as you go. It wasn’t crowded at all on our weekday morning visit, and some rooms and areas were limited to one family group at a time. Arrows and signs promoted one-way paths through some parts of the museum, though we got mixed up a couple of times and went up a down staircase and vice versa. Sandcastle Beach, an outdoor water table and the front courtyard felt safer, and we saw one family camped out with swimsuits alongside the creek in the outdoor nature play area. We saw containers to deposit used scissors and styluses, but we weren’t offered them when we came in. We liked avoiding the crowds but didn’t go crazy touching everything in sight. If you have a toddler, that might be unavoidable. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!