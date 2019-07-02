Subscribe for 99¢
Crispy Pig Head

The Crispy Pig Head platter at Midwestern Meat & Drink.

Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

The Midwestern Meat + Drink features barbecue, burgers and more from Ben Welch, who won acclaim for his late Maryland Heights restaurant Big Baby Q and Smokehouse, and the team behind the blockbuster downtown restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse

What to order The standout dish is the weekend-only Crispy Pig Head: smoked and then cooked confit-style in lard and finished in the oven at high heat. (You must order it at least 48 hours in advance.) For everyday dining, go with the pastrami platter with pit beans and collard greens.

Read Ian's full review of the Midwestern Meat + Drink.

Where The Midwestern Eat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street • More info 314-696-2573; midwesternstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday except during major sporting events and concerts)

Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments