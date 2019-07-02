The Midwestern Meat + Drink features barbecue, burgers and more from Ben Welch, who won acclaim for his late Maryland Heights restaurant Big Baby Q and Smokehouse, and the team behind the blockbuster downtown restaurant and bar the Wheelhouse
What to order The standout dish is the weekend-only Crispy Pig Head: smoked and then cooked confit-style in lard and finished in the oven at high heat. (You must order it at least 48 hours in advance.) For everyday dining, go with the pastrami platter with pit beans and collard greens.
Where The Midwestern Eat & Drink, 900 Spruce Street • More info 314-696-2573; midwesternstl.com • Hours Lunch and dinner daily (closed Tuesday except during major sporting events and concerts)