“The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel

Local favorites
We asked librarians and booksellers about their favorite titles of 2020. Here, in no particular order or style (fiction mixed with nonfiction, adult and children), are their picks.
Kris Kleindienst, co-owner, Left Bank Books
"Recollections of My Nonexistence" by Rebecca Solnit
"The Immortals of Tehran" by Ali Araghi
"Just Us" by Claudia Rankine
"The Broken Heart of America" by Walter Johnson
Sarah Holt, children's and teen specialist, Left Bank Books
"What We'll Build: Plans for Our Future Together" by Oliver Jeffers (picture book)
"Coo" by Kaela Noel (middle-grade reader)
"Girl, Unframed" by Deb Caletti (young adult)
Shane Mullen, event coordinator, Left Bank Books
"The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne" by Elsa Hart
"She Come by It Natural" by Sarah Smarsh
"Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi
Emily Hall Schroen, owner, Main Street Books
"The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab (adult)
"The Princess Will Save You" by Sarah Henning (YA)
"Goddess in the Machine" by Lora Beth Johnson (YA)
"Soulswift" by Megan Bannen (YA)
Melissa Posten, children's buyer, the Novel Neighbor
"Legendborn" by Traci Deonn (YA)
"I Talk Like a River" by Jordan Scott (picture book)
"A Wish in the Dark" by Christina Soontornvat (middle grade)
Holland Saltsman, owner, the Novel Neighbor
"The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune
"Ask Me Anything" by P.Z. Reizin
"Notes From a Young Black Chef" by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein
"Hollywood Park" by Mikel Jollett
Alex Weir, manager, Subterranean Books
"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson
"Wintering" by Katherine May
"Ideas of Reference at Jesuit Hall" by Matthew Freeman
Gena Brady, staff, Subterranean Books
"Piranesi" by Susanna Clarke
"The White Dress" by Nathalie Leger
"Recollections of My Nonexistence" by Rebecca Solnit
Kelly von Plonski, owner, Subterranean Books
"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett
"My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell
"Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld
Jennifer Alexander, collections development specialist, St. Louis County Library
"Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam
"A Burning" by Megha Majumdar
"Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty
Youth services department staff, St. Louis County Library
"The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read" by Rita Lorraine Hubbard
"Everything Sad Is Untrue" by Daniel Nayeri
"City Spies" by James Ponti
Staff, St. Louis Public Library
"Our Favorite Day of the Year" by A.E. Ali, illustrated by Rahele Jomepour Bell (children)
"Twins" by Varian Johnson, illustrated by Shannon Wright (children)
"Race to the Sun" by Rebecca Roanhorse (children)
"A Song Below Water" by Bethany C. Morrow (teens)
"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (teens)
"The Magic Fish" by Trung Le Nguyen (teens)
"Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher (adults)
"Marshmallow Malice" by Amanda Flower (adults)
"Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld (adults)
"A Good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler (adults)