The MJ Tribute
The MJ Tribute

When 8 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $59-$79; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Michael Jackson impersonator Santana Jackson brings his King of Pop tribute to the Factory. His shows sell out weekly at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. Audience members are encouraged to participate in the grand finale of “Thriller.” There also will be a Michael Jackson look-alike contest and a “Billie Jean” dance contest with cash prizes. By Kevin C. Johnson

