When 2-5 p.m. Saturday • Where Projects+Gallery, 4733 McPherson Avenue • How much Free • More info uppityco.com
If you haven't heard enough about, or gotten around to reading, the Mueller Report, here's a whole new way to experience it. Artists, activists and others are scheduled to read excerpts from, and summaries of, the report at this free event. There will also be voter registration, refreshments and music. The event is organized by That Uppity Theatre Company and Project+Gallery. By Calvin Wilson