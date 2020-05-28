The Mural Mile
0 comments

The Mural Mile

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis murals

A cyclist passes a portion of the Mural Mile on May 23, 2020, along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard in St. Louis. 

One mile of graffiti, Mississippi River mud and incredible views, this is an obvious one. Technically, you can see the whole thing from your car window, but now’s another good opportunity to get up close and personal with this creation on the downtown floodwall. During many Paint Louis events, graffiti artists from across the country have visited since 1997 to paint, or paint over, this mural. Boats and barges have admired it from afar, but if you want to be even closer, get out of the car so kids can race to the mural's end and back. 

Where • Chouteau Avenue and South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (downtown)

Artists • Various 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports