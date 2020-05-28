The Mural Mile

One mile of graffiti, Mississippi River mud and incredible views, this is an obvious one. Technically, you can see the whole thing from your car window, but now’s another good opportunity to get up close and personal with this creation on the downtown floodwall. During many Paint Louis events, graffiti artists from across the country have visited since 1997 to paint, or paint over, this mural. Boats and barges have admired it from afar, but if you want to be even closer, get out of the car so kids can race to the mural's end and back.
Where • Chouteau Avenue and South Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (downtown)
Artists • Various
