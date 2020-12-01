The next new normal for the NHL?

QUESTION: Is it possible the NHL does not have a season this year? Could the powers at be decide to just wait until things are back to normal in 2022?
BENFRED: The conversation happening in hockey now seems similar to the one baseball had at spring training last season. A lot of bluster is involved. The owners are trying to rework the CBA they agreed upon not very long ago. Players are pushing back. If they can get the money sorted out, I think they will get an agreement in place, but I would not expect it to be a normal season, and it's hard for me to see things lifting off the first of January liked the league initially said it hoped. Some season is better than no season for players, who have a much more limited career span than owners.
Much of the waiting game comes down to trying to get a better read on what is going to be possible in terms of fans in stands.
Dr. Fauci's recent comments suggested it could be toward the end of summer before restrictions lift on big gatherings like sports events, due to the rollout of the vaccines.
That's good for the NFL but not as good for MLB and NHL.
I imagine that's a big part of the reason we have yet to see an NHL schedule, and why hockey is now wrestling with some of the same thorny debates baseball had last spring.
How many fans? How spread out? How many more fans per game if seasons get pushed back from one month to another? All of these talks are happening, but I'm in agreement with you that assuming things are going to be "back to normal" in 2021 is not realistic.
