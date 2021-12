When Dec. 17-23; performance times vary • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $27-$69 • More info stlouisballet.org

St. Louis Ballet presents the holiday favorite with the wonderful Tchaikovsky score. Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker” is a ballet that engagingly evokes the spirit of the season. By Calvin Wilson