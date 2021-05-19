 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The pastrami sandwich from Nomad
0 comments

The pastrami sandwich from Nomad

{{featured_button_text}}
Nomad pastrami

The pastrami sandwich from Nomad in Dogtown 

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Nomad, which opened just before the pandemic inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown, can already claim one of St. Louis' new iconic dishes. Chef Tommy Andrew, determined to be the "pastrami guy," serves up brined, smoked brisket intensely seasoned with black pepper and coriander. The sandwich adds Swiss cheese and the tangy house sauce on rye.

Where Nomad, 1221 Tamm Avenue • More info 314-696-2360; facebook.com/nomadeatsstl.com

Read: 'Tommy Salami' perfects his pastrami at Dogtown must-try Nomad

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports