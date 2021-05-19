The pastrami sandwich from Nomad

Nomad, which opened just before the pandemic inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown, can already claim one of St. Louis' new iconic dishes. Chef Tommy Andrew, determined to be the "pastrami guy," serves up brined, smoked brisket intensely seasoned with black pepper and coriander. The sandwich adds Swiss cheese and the tangy house sauce on rye.
Where Nomad, 1221 Tamm Avenue • More info 314-696-2360; facebook.com/nomadeatsstl.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
