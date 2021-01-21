When Jan. 23-Feb. 6 • Where opera-stl.org/digital-studio • How much $15 per show, $45 for a Digital Studio Pass (free to classroom educators) • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
Opera Theater of St. Louis continues its 2020-21 Digital Studio programming with an abridged version of Gilbert & Sullivan’s comedy “The Pirates of Penzance.” This family-friendly Opera on the Go! program includes four pre-recorded workshops on lighting, making music, dance, and patter song, all geared toward introducing children to elements of stage performance. “Pirates” tells the story of Frederic who as a child was accidentally apprenticed to a conscientious but hapless band of pirates. On his 21st birthday, he thinks he’s finally free to explore the world — and meet girls — but some fine print in his contract leads to a surprising twist. Public streaming is available Jan. 23-Feb. 6. Classroom streaming is available through June and includes a study guide and Zoom visits from Pirates artists. The Digital Studio Pass can be purchased as a three-show subscription for $45 and includes “The Pirates of Penzance,” “La Bohème” and the New Works, Bold Voices Lab. By Eric Meyer