Description: The Pisa Group is a nationwide call center company working exclusively in outbound sales, retention and inbound customer service. In 1989, The Pisa Group Inc. was founded with seven part-time telemarketers and one newspaper account.
Today, our company serves more than 200 clients throughout the United States. In 2009, we expanded our outbound telemarketing services to include inbound call centers offering inbound customer care for clients who have the desire to outsource to a domestic partner with a comprehensive understanding of customer service and sales.
Today, The Pisa Group is comprised of seven full-time call centers. One of the call centers is an exclusive, state-of-the-art inbound call center offering dedicated customer service support for incoming calls from customers and potential customers. The other call centers house both inbound and outbound sales reps, including a dedicated retention center, who can conduct outbound telemarketing services and marketing campaigns as well as provide customer service.
Our corporate headquarters and our six call blended centers are located in St. Louis. The inbound call center is located in Dallas, Texas.
Sector: Call center
Headquarters: St. Charles
Year Founded: 1989
Employees: 452
Website: thepisagroup.com