 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘The Prevalence of Ritual,’ ‘Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo II’
0 comments

‘The Prevalence of Ritual,’ ‘Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo II’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Opening July 9; hours are by appointment • Where The Gallery at the Kranzberg, 501 North Grand Boulevard; High Low, 3301 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation presents two new visual arts exhibitions. “The Prevalence of Ritual” by Ronaldo Young (on view through Sept. 4 at the Gallery at the Kranzberg) uses salvaged materials such as St. Louis bricks and rusted metal as “power objects” to examine the past through the African tradition of Sankofa. “Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo II” (on view through Aug. 28 at the High Low), created by José Guadalupe Garza and a “sequel” to the novel by Oscar Zeta Acosta, uses photography and film to examine Latinx culture in modern America. An opening reception for Young’s exhibition is 5-8 p.m. July 9; a closing reception for Garza’s exhibition is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27. By Thomas Humphrey

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports