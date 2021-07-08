‘The Prevalence of Ritual,’ ‘Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo II’

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation presents two new visual arts exhibitions. “The Prevalence of Ritual” by Ronaldo Young (on view through Sept. 4 at the Gallery at the Kranzberg) uses salvaged materials such as St. Louis bricks and rusted metal as “power objects” to examine the past through the African tradition of Sankofa. “Autobiography of a Brown Buffalo II” (on view through Aug. 28 at the High Low), created by José Guadalupe Garza and a “sequel” to the novel by Oscar Zeta Acosta, uses photography and film to examine Latinx culture in modern America. An opening reception for Young’s exhibition is 5-8 p.m. July 9; a closing reception for Garza’s exhibition is 5-8 p.m. Aug. 27. By Thomas Humphrey