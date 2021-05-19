The pub burger from Beffa's

If nothing else, the past 14 months have cured me of the belief a plump medium-rare burger can't travel a reasonable distance. Midtown institution Beffa's, reopened under fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa, delivers a juicy, blush-red patty with pub cheddar and bacon on a pretzel bun.
Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
