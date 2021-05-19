 Skip to main content
The pub burger from Beffa's
The pub burger from Beffa's

Beffa's

The Pub Burger from Beffa's

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

If nothing else, the past 14 months have cured me of the belief a plump medium-rare burger can't travel a reasonable distance. Midtown institution Beffa's, reopened under fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa, delivers a juicy, blush-red patty with pub cheddar and bacon on a pretzel bun.

Where Beffa's, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com

Read: Still nondescript, revived Beffa's finds a new voice

