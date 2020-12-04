“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue

A timely novel published in the midst of our current pandemic, “The Pull of the Stars” takes place over three days of the life of nurse Julia Power. In 1918 Ireland, doubly hit by World War I and the deadly flu, she cares for pregnant patients who have the disease. Her “maternity ward” is actually a supply closet converted to keep the women quarantined. The novel can be bleak, but is also uplifting, with compassionate women who rise above the ugliness. (Little, Brown)