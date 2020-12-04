 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue
0 comments

“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
“The Pull of the Stars”

A timely novel published in the midst of our current pandemic, “The Pull of the Stars” takes place over three days of the life of nurse Julia Power. In 1918 Ireland, doubly hit by World War I and the deadly flu, she cares for pregnant patients who have the disease. Her “maternity ward” is actually a supply closet converted to keep the women quarantined. The novel can be bleak, but is also uplifting, with compassionate women who rise above the ugliness. (Little, Brown)

+24 
'The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne'
+24 
'The Mirror & the Light'
+24 
'Scattered Lights' by Steve Wiegenstein
+24 
"The Vanishing Half"
+24 
"Baseball in St. Louis"
+24 
Carl Phillips' "Pale Colors in a Tall Field"
+24 
"Shakespeare in a Divided America" by James Shapiro
+24 
"War: How Conflict Shaped Us"
+24 
"A Promised Land"

Local favorites

We asked librarians and booksellers about their favorite titles of 2020. Here, in no particular order or style (fiction mixed with nonfiction, adult and children), are their picks.

Kris Kleindienst, co-owner, Left Bank Books

"Recollections of My Nonexistence" by Rebecca Solnit

"The Immortals of Tehran" by Ali Araghi

"Just Us" by Claudia Rankine

"The Broken Heart of America" by Walter Johnson

Sarah Holt, children's and teen specialist, Left Bank Books 

"What We'll Build: Plans for Our Future Together" by Oliver Jeffers (picture book)

"Coo" by Kaela Noel (middle-grade reader)

"Girl, Unframed" by Deb Caletti (young adult)

Shane Mullen, event coordinator, Left Bank Books

"The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne" by Elsa Hart

"She Come by It Natural" by Sarah Smarsh

"Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi

Emily Hall Schroen, owner, Main Street Books

"The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue" by V.E. Schwab (adult)

"The Princess Will Save You" by Sarah Henning (YA)

"Goddess in the Machine" by Lora Beth Johnson (YA)

"Soulswift" by Megan Bannen (YA)

Melissa Posten, children's buyer, the Novel Neighbor

"Legendborn" by Traci Deonn (YA)

"I Talk Like a River" by Jordan Scott (picture book)

"A Wish in the Dark" by Christina Soontornvat (middle grade)

Holland Saltsman, owner, the Novel Neighbor

"The House in the Cerulean Sea" by T.J. Klune

"Ask Me Anything" by P.Z. Reizin

"Notes From a Young Black Chef" by Kwame Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein

"Hollywood Park" by Mikel Jollett

Alex Weir, manager, Subterranean Books

"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson

"Wintering" by Katherine May

"Ideas of Reference at Jesuit Hall" by Matthew Freeman

Gena Brady, staff, Subterranean Books

"Piranesi" by Susanna Clarke

"The White Dress" by Nathalie Leger

"Recollections of My Nonexistence" by Rebecca Solnit

Kelly von Plonski, owner, Subterranean Books

"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett

"My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Elizabeth Russell

"Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld

Jennifer Alexander, collections development specialist, St. Louis County Library

"Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam

"A Burning" by Megha Majumdar

"Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day" by Jay Shetty

Youth services department staff, St. Louis County Library

"The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read" by Rita Lorraine Hubbard

"Everything Sad Is Untrue" by Daniel Nayeri

"City Spies" by James Ponti

Staff, St. Louis Public Library

"Our Favorite Day of the Year" by A.E. Ali, illustrated by Rahele Jomepour Bell (children)

"Twins" by Varian Johnson, illustrated by Shannon Wright (children)

"Race to the Sun" by Rebecca Roanhorse (children)

"A Song Below Water" by Bethany C. Morrow (teens)

"Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi (teens)

"The Magic Fish" by Trung Le Nguyen (teens)

"Peace Talks" by Jim Butcher (adults)

"Marshmallow Malice" by Amanda Flower (adults)

"Rodham" by Curtis Sittenfeld (adults)

"A Good Neighborhood" by Therese Anne Fowler (adults)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports