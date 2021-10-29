When 8 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $19-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com
Prince tribute act the Purple Xperience, coming straight from Prince’s birthplace in Minneapolis, visits River City Casino this weekend. The act has been touring the country since 2011 with Marshall Charloff in the lead role, filling some big shoes. The Purple Xperience has shared bills with the Time, Cameo, Cheap Trick and Gin Blossoms. By Kevin C. Johnson