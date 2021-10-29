 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Purple Xperience
0 comments

The Purple Xperience

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 8 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $19-$59 • More info ticketmaster.com

Prince tribute act the Purple Xperience, coming straight from Prince’s birthplace in Minneapolis, visits River City Casino this weekend. The act has been touring the country since 2011 with Marshall Charloff in the lead role, filling some big shoes. The Purple Xperience has shared bills with the Time, Cameo, Cheap Trick and Gin Blossoms. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News