The roster

This gets complicated, more complicated than you probably want or need to know at this point. The basics are:
Teams can have 30 players on their roster. The first 20 of them have to fit under a salary cap of $4.9 million. The other 10 have to fit a variety of specific categories and make the league minimum ($81,375) or less. (There are a variety of reasons why a player would make less than the minimum.) The maximum salary for a player is $612,500, with the notable exception below.
Teams can have three Designated Players, who are paid by the team above the league maximum. This is where the league’s big-name players come in, and it’s often called the Beckham Rule, because it’s how the league was able to get David Beckham into the league. DPs count for only $612,500 against the cap, but can be paid as much as a team wants.
The players association regularly releases salary information, but didn’t for 2020 because of everything that was going on. In 2019, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez of the Galaxy and Gonzalo Higuain of Inter Miami both made more than $7 million to be the league’s highest-paid players. U.S. captain Michael Bradley, who plays for Toronto, was the highest paid American at $6.5 million.
Teams start with spots for eight international players, but can trade those spots, meaning a team can have as many or as few international players as they want.