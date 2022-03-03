 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The truer story behind the Pam Hupp saga

A case that's very familiar to St. Louisans gets more national attention next week with the arrival of an NBC miniseries starring Renée Zellweger. "The Thing About Pam" dramatizes real events in the long saga involving Pamela Hupp and the 2011 stabbing death of Betsy Faria and the 2016 shooting death of Louis Gumpenberger. This week in Go! Magazine, Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Patrick outlines the facts of the case and checks in with some of those who were involved. And Daniel Neman reveals how Zellweger's obsession with the story played a role in bringing it to TV.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

