When 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $34.99-$49.99; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Fans of the Urge know they can rely on the St. Louis band to put on a show at the Pageant every year around Thanksgiving. This time, the band brings along Fragile Porcelain Mice and Sinister Dane, all onetime staples on the local rock scene. By Kevin C. Johnson