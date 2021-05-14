When Through May 23; performance times vary • Where Lawn at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue, Kirkwood • How much $56 for groups of two, pods available for two to eight; $20 for livestream • More info 314-325-9505; metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar

After a year of virtual performances, Metro Theater Company welcomes audiences for live productions outdoors. The company has extended its run of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” presented at the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, with audience members seated on the lawn in socially distanced pods. MTC artistic director Julia Flood directs this English-Spanish bilingual production featuring more than 75 whimsical puppets inspired by the characters from Eric Carle’s popular storybooks. By Gabe Hartwig