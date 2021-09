When 8 p.m. Sept. 9-11 • Where On the steps of Annie Malone Children and Family Services, 2612 Annie Malone Drive • How much Free • More info stlshakes.org

As part of its Shakespeare in the Streets series, the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival presents a new play about the historic Ville neighborhood. Written by Mariah L. Richardson and directed by Thomasina Clarke, the play is adapted from “Hamlet.” Festivities begin at 7 p.m. nightly. By Calvin Wilson