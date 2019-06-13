When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue • How much $25 • More info ticketweb.com
There’s no name that carries more weight in reggae circles than Bob Marley, and along with that his group, the Wailers. Though Marley is long gone, some of his surviving bandmates are keeping his legacy alive, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the “Survival” album. The band today features bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, Donald Kinsey (guitar), Josh Barrett (lead singer), Aston Barrett Jr. (drums), Owen "Dreadie" Reid (rhythm guitar) and more. By Kevin C. Johnson