‘The Walking Dead’ (2010-2022)

12 other options
"American Horror Story" • Each season of this anthology is contained within itself, but astute fans can piece together how all the stories are intertwined. The best seasons to check out are "Murder House" (Season 1), "Coven" (Season 3) and "1984" (Season 9). Nine seasons on Hulu.
"Bates Motel" • This psychological horror drama is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." It depicts the life of Norman Bates and his mother prior to the events of the 1960 film. Watch five seasons on Netflix.
"Courage the Cowardly Dog" • Courage overcomes his fears to protect his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from ghosts, monsters, aliens, zombies, vampires and more in this horror cartoon that may be too frightening for younger viewers. Watch all four seasons with a free trial on Boomerang.
"Creepshow" • Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, this anthology series brings the Creepshow comic book to life in six episodes. Watch it on Shudder.
"Goosebumps" • This series adapts the creepy collection of tales crafted by author R.L. Stine. Suitable or ages 8 and older. Watch it on Netflix.
"Santa Clarita Diet" • The life of a suburban couple gets turned upside down when wife Sheila becomes undead, develops a new personality and begins to crave human flesh. Three seasons on Netflix.
"Scream" • Inspired by the film of the same name, a group of teenagers is targeted by a masked serial killer in this MTV series. Watch all three seasons on Netflix.
"Scream Queens" • In this slasher comedy series, the sisters of Kappa Tau at Wallace University deal with a variety of serial killers. Watch it on Hulu.
"Stranger Things" • Set (mostly) in 1980s Indiana, a group of friends uncovers secret government experiments; befriends a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities; and discovers the Upside Down, an alternate dimension inhabited by Demogorgons. Three seasons are on Netflix, and a fourth is on the way.
"The Haunting of Hill House" • If you're a fan of the Shirley Jackson book of the same name, this show is for you. Netflix's reboot follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House haunt them. Watch it on Netflix.
"The Real Ghostbusters" • This animated series is a spinoff and sequel to the hit 1984 film "Ghostbusters." Ten seasons are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.
"The Vampire Diaries" • Over eight seasons, a group of friends in Virginia encounter vampires, werewolves, witches, doppelgangers and more supernatural beings. Watch it on Netflix.
By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel