The week ahead: Accelerator deadline and Fed symposium

Friday is the deadline to apply for Greater St. Louis Inc.'s Diverse Business Accelerator program. It includes 12 weeks of mentoring for women- or minority-owned small businesses that want to grow, and it ends with a pitch competition where one firm can win $25,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, which has seen its shares soar 352% this year, reports second-quarter earnings Thursday morning.

Federal Reserve officials will miss out on the scenery of the Grand Tetons this year; their annual Jackson Hole policy symposium will be virtual, beginning Friday. Markets will listen for clues about the Fed's plans for winding down its bond-buying program.

