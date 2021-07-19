 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Accelerator deadline and housing numbers
Saturday is the deadline to register for North County Inc.'s new accelerator program for retail businesses and restaurants. The program, billed as a "six week small business success workshop," starts Aug. 24.

We'll get a couple of updates on the booming housing market with reports Tuesday on housing starts and Thursday on existing home sales.

Big-company earnings reports include Netflix on Tuesday, Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday, and AT&T and Intel on Thursday.

