The week ahead: Accelerator deadline, Commerce earnings

Applications close Tuesday for the NGA Accelerator, a 13-week program for geospatial companies that comes with a $100,000 grant.
Commerce Bancshares is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday. Profit updates also are due from Bank of America on Tuesday, Procter & Gamble on Wednesday and Netflix on Thursday.
The week's economic news includes reports Wednesday on housing starts and Thursday on existing home sales.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today