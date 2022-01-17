 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The week ahead: Accelerator deadline, Commerce earnings
Applications close Tuesday for the NGA Accelerator, a 13-week program for geospatial companies that comes with a $100,000 grant.

Commerce Bancshares is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday. Profit updates also are due from Bank of America on Tuesday, Procter & Gamble on Wednesday and Netflix on Thursday.

The week's economic news includes reports Wednesday on housing starts and Thursday on existing home sales.

