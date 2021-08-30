The week ahead: AgTech Next and jobs report

Caleres, the Clayton-based shoe company, is due to report earnings Tuesday after the stock market closes.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency updates its house price indexes on Tuesday. As of this year's first quarter, prices in the St. Louis area were up a record 9.1% in the past year.
The AgTech Next conference, hosted by the Danforth Plant Science Center and held virtually this year, starts Wednesday with a panel featuring the CEOs of Bunge Corp. and the Nature Conservancy.
Friday's jobs report will be the week's most-watched economic number. Economists expect it to show a gain of about 750,000 jobs for August.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
