The week ahead: Ameren earnings and inflation report

Ameren reports its first-quarter earnings Tuesday. According to Refinitiv, analysts expect the utility to post a profit of 75 cents a share, up from 59 cents a year ago.
Economists predict that Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report will show at least a momentary pickup in inflation. They expect April's year-over-year increase to be around 3.6%. Whatever that number is, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard can expect some questions about inflation on Thursday when he addresses the Greater Memphis Chamber.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
