The week ahead: Arch Grants applications and Amazon vote count

Do you know anyone with a dynamic early-stage business? Arch Grants, the St. Louis non-profit that writes $50,000 checks to startups, begins taking applications Thursday for this year's awards.

Federal officials start counting votes Tuesday for the union election at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, but the count could take a few days.

Economists are expecting big numbers in Friday's employment report: The consensus forecast is for a gain of 655,000 jobs in March, up from 379,000 in February. And don't plan to do any stock trading on Good Friday: It's a market holiday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.