 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Benson Hill reports earnings and food hall opens
0 comments

The week ahead: Benson Hill reports earnings and food hall opens

{{featured_button_text}}

Benson Hill, the Creve Coeur agriculture technology company that's in the process of going public, will release its second-quarter earnings Tuesday morning. Executives will discuss the results in a 7:30 a.m. webcast.

St. Louis Community College will webcast its State of the St. Louis Workforce discussion Wednesday at 9 a.m. The college promises insights into local job-market trends.

The Consumer Price Index will be updated Wednesday. Economists think the numbers for July will be similar to June, when year-over-year inflation was 5.4%.

The food hall at City Foundry STL, a development in Midtown, opens Wednesday. It will feature 11 "kitchens," with more scheduled to open later.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories