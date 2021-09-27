The week ahead: Benson Hill vote and UMSL accelerator

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams are among the speakers at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank's community banking conference, held virtually Tuesday and Wednesday.

Benson Hill, the agricultural technology firm based in Creve Coeur, moves one step closer to becoming a public company Tuesday. That's when shareholders of Star Peak Corp. II, the blank-check firm that's merging with Benson Hill, are scheduled to vote on the deal.

The University of Missouri St. Louis starts taking applications Wednesday for the second iteration of its diversity, equity and inclusion accelerator. Companies selected receive $50,000 and access to mentors from inside and outside the university.

