The week ahead: Boeing and Stifel earnings

Earnings season is heating up, with results due from Microsoft on Tuesday, Boeing and Tesla on Wednesday and Apple and Mastercard on Thursday. Among St. Louis companies, Enterprise Financial Service reports on its fourth quarter Monday afternoon and Stifel Financial reports Wednesday.
We'll get the Commerce Department's first estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. Economists expect a strong number showing growth of about 5.8%.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today