The week ahead: Boeing and Stifel earnings

Earnings season is heating up, with results due from Microsoft on Tuesday, Boeing and Tesla on Wednesday and Apple and Mastercard on Thursday. Among St. Louis companies, Enterprise Financial Service reports on its fourth quarter Monday afternoon and Stifel Financial reports Wednesday.

We'll get the Commerce Department's first estimate of fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. Economists expect a strong number showing growth of about 5.8%.

