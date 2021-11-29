 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Build-A-Bear earnings, November jobs report
Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. Other earnings reports are due from software firm Salesforce on Tuesday and retailers Dollar General and Kroger on Wednesday. 

The week's big economic news will be Friday's employment report. Economists predict that November  should equal or surpass October's gain of 531,000 jobs.

