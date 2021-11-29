The week ahead: Build-A-Bear earnings, November jobs report

Build-A-Bear Workshop is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings Wednesday morning. Other earnings reports are due from software firm Salesforce on Tuesday and retailers Dollar General and Kroger on Wednesday.
The week's big economic news will be Friday's employment report. Economists predict that November should equal or surpass October's gain of 531,000 jobs.
