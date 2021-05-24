The week ahead: Caleres earnings and Exxon proxy fight

The federal government updates its house price index for St. Louis on Tuesday. The previous report showed a record increase of 8.9% in 2020.
Two St. Louis companies report earnings this week: Build-A-Bear Workshop on Wednesday and Caleres on Friday.
Exxon Mobil should reveal the result of a proxy fight at Wednesday's annual shareholder meeting. Some major pension funds are backing a small hedge fund's bid to replace four directors. The activist fund, called Engine No. 1, is critical of Exxon Mobil's response to climate change.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
