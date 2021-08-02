 Skip to main content
The week ahead: Clark speech and plenty of earnings
0 comments

The week ahead: Clark speech and plenty of earnings

{{featured_button_text}}

Build-A-Bear Workshop founder Maxine Clark is the keynote speaker for a Women's Leadership Institute summit, Wednesday through Friday at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

Plenty of St. Louis companies report earnings: Reinsurance Group of America on Tuesday, Belden and Emerson on Wednesday, Post Holdings and Spire on Thursday and Energizer and Esco Technologies on Friday.

General Motors also reports on Wednesday, followed by Bayer and Cigna on Thursday.

Weber is scheduled to complete its initial public offering this week. Wall Street's financial chefs are expected to value the grill maker at nearly $5 billion.

Friday's jobs report should be the week's economic highlight. Forecasters think July will show a gain of more than 900,000 jobs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the weekend!
Online

Welcome to the weekend!

If you haven't made weekend plans just yet, it's not too late. Check our Best Bets to learn about shows by Brad Paisley, Bob Saget, Lucero and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports