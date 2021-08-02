The week ahead: Clark speech and plenty of earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop founder Maxine Clark is the keynote speaker for a Women's Leadership Institute summit, Wednesday through Friday at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel.

Plenty of St. Louis companies report earnings: Reinsurance Group of America on Tuesday, Belden and Emerson on Wednesday, Post Holdings and Spire on Thursday and Energizer and Esco Technologies on Friday.

General Motors also reports on Wednesday, followed by Bayer and Cigna on Thursday.

Weber is scheduled to complete its initial public offering this week. Wall Street's financial chefs are expected to value the grill maker at nearly $5 billion.

Friday's jobs report should be the week's economic highlight. Forecasters think July will show a gain of more than 900,000 jobs.

